Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AES were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in AES by 134.4% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 318,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in AES by 3.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 167,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 36.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 338,260 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in AES by 287.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 181,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 134,442 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

AES Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE AES opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07.

AES Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at AES

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,075.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,075.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul L. Freedman bought 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,092.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,287.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AES

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.