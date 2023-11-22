Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,283,000 after buying an additional 33,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Globus Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,796,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Globus Medical by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after buying an additional 83,146 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 15,474.0% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,846,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,574,000 after buying an additional 1,834,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 37.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,073,000 after buying an additional 498,592 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Stock Performance

NYSE GMED opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $80.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMED. TheStreet cut Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GMED

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.