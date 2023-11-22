Comparing Latteno Food (LATF) & The Competition

Latteno Food (OTCMKTS:LATF – Get Free Report) is one of 183 public companies in the “Packaged Foods” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Latteno Food to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.0% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Latteno Food shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Latteno Food and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Latteno Food N/A N/A 0.00 Latteno Food Competitors $2.44 billion $102.69 million 251.27

Analyst Recommendations

Latteno Food’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Latteno Food. Latteno Food is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Latteno Food and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latteno Food 0 0 0 0 N/A Latteno Food Competitors 603 2414 3171 166 2.46

As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies have a potential upside of 10.21%. Given Latteno Food’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Latteno Food has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Latteno Food and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latteno Food N/A N/A N/A Latteno Food Competitors -28.96% -209.38% -9.40%

About Latteno Food

Latteno Food Corp. focuses on acquiring, organizing, developing, and upgrading companies in the food and beverage markets, with a focus on dairy and coffee industries. The company, through its subsidiary, Global Milk Ltd., produces and distributes dairy products under the Teixeira brand name in Brazil. It also offers medical marijuana edibles and related products/services. The company was formerly known as B&D Food Corp. and changed its name to Latteno Food Corp. in September 2009. The company is based in Markham, Canada.

