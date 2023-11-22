Comparing Supremex (OTCMKTS:SUMXF) & Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF)

Supremex (OTCMKTS:SUMXF – Get Free Report) and Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Supremex and Transcontinental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supremex N/A N/A N/A Transcontinental N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Supremex and Transcontinental, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Supremex 0 1 0 0 2.00 Transcontinental 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Transcontinental has a consensus price target of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 190.39%. Given Transcontinental’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Transcontinental is more favorable than Supremex.

This table compares Supremex and Transcontinental’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supremex N/A N/A N/A $0.38 7.27 Transcontinental N/A N/A N/A $1.34 6.08

Transcontinental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Supremex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Supremex pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Transcontinental pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Supremex pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Transcontinental pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.6% of Supremex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Transcontinental shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Transcontinental beats Supremex on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Supremex

Supremex Inc. manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers. It serves various industries, including pharmaceutical, health and beauty, ecommerce, nutraceutical, food and beverage, apparel, and electronics sectors. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in LaSalle, Canada.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc. engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings. This sector serves agriculture, beverage, cheese and dairy, coffee and tea, frozen, health and wellness, home and personal care, industrial, lawn and garden, meat and protein, pet food, snacks, confection and dairy foods, tobacco, music, and entertainment markets, as well as supermarkets. The Printing sector provides integrated services for retailers, such as premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-color books, and personalized and mass marketing products. The Media sector is involved in printing and digital publishing of educational and trade books, and specialized publications for professionals and newspapers in French and English. Transcontinental Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

