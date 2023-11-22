Comparing ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) & Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM)

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ZW Data Action Technologies and Grom Social Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

Grom Social Enterprises has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,823.08%. Given Grom Social Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grom Social Enterprises is more favorable than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZW Data Action Technologies -35.67% -77.99% -49.25% Grom Social Enterprises -272.51% -68.89% -55.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and Grom Social Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZW Data Action Technologies $27.77 million 0.23 -$9.79 million N/A N/A Grom Social Enterprises $5.21 million 0.09 -$16.33 million N/A N/A

ZW Data Action Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Grom Social Enterprises.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ZW Data Action Technologies beats Grom Social Enterprises on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers. The company also develops and operates blockchain technology-based products and services, as well as blockchain-based SaaS services to provide one-stop blockchain-powered enterprise management solutions in forms of NFT generations, data record, share and storage modules subscriptions, etc. In addition, it provides other e-commerce online to offline advertising and marketing, and related value-added technical services. The company was formerly known as ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in October 2020. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

