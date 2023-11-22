Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) and Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIASP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) and Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.5% of Consolidated Edison shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Consolidated Edison shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Consolidated Edison and Via Renewables’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Edison 15.57% 8.16% 2.62% Via Renewables N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Consolidated Edison pays an annual dividend of $3.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Via Renewables pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.3%. Consolidated Edison pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Consolidated Edison has increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years and Via Renewables has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Consolidated Edison and Via Renewables, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Edison 4 6 2 0 1.83 Via Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A

Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus target price of $87.54, suggesting a potential downside of 3.26%. Given Consolidated Edison’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Consolidated Edison is more favorable than Via Renewables.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Consolidated Edison and Via Renewables’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Edison $15.25 billion 2.05 $1.66 billion $6.75 13.41 Via Renewables $450.87 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Consolidated Edison has higher revenue and earnings than Via Renewables.

Summary

Consolidated Edison beats Via Renewables on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan. The company also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. In addition, it operates 543 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 63 distribution substations; 87,951 in-service line transformers; 3,869 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 2,320 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 4,359 miles of mains and 377,741 service lines for natural gas distribution. Further, the company owns, develops, and operates renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. It primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and government customers. Consolidated Edison, Inc. was founded in 1823 and is based in New York, New York.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers. The Retail Natural Gas segment is involved in the transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated in 102 utility service territories across 19 states and the District of Columbia. It has approximately 331,000 residential customer equivalents. The company was formerly known as Spark Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Via Renewables, Inc. in August 2021. Via Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

