Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Increased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $35,174,160,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 134.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Corning by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLW opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on GLW shares. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

