Crane (NYSE:CR) CFO Richard A. Maue Sells 27,527 Shares of Stock

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Crane Trading Down 0.4 %

CR opened at $106.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.40 and a 200-day moving average of $87.35. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $107.92.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.32 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CR. CJS Securities began coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on Crane in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Crane in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,145 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter worth $168,567,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,048 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $180,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Featured Stories

