Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Senior Officer John Glenn Leach Sells 85,000 Shares

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 85,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$463,505.00.

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.67. The stock has a market cap of C$803.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.89. Crew Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.15 and a 12 month high of C$6.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

