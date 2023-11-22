Critical Comparison: Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) & Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF)

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) and Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.2% of Climb Global Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Rexel shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Climb Global Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Climb Global Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Rexel pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Climb Global Solutions pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rexel pays out 98.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Climb Global Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rexel 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Climb Global Solutions and Rexel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Climb Global Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.32%. Given Climb Global Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Climb Global Solutions is more favorable than Rexel.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Climb Global Solutions and Rexel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Climb Global Solutions $304.35 million 0.71 $12.50 million $2.63 17.84 Rexel N/A N/A N/A $0.76 30.16

Climb Global Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Rexel. Climb Global Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Climb Global Solutions and Rexel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Climb Global Solutions 3.54% 21.09% 5.79% Rexel N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Climb Global Solutions beats Rexel on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc. operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter. It also resells computer software and hardware developed by others, as well as provides technical services to end user customers. In addition, the company offers a line of products from various software vendors; and tools for virtualization/cloud computing, security, networking, storage and infrastructure management, application lifecycle management, and other technically sophisticated domains, as well as computer hardware. It markets its products through its own web sites, local and on-line seminars, events, webinars, and social media, as well as direct email and printed materials. The company was formerly known as Wayside Technology Group, Inc. and changed its name to Climb Global Solutions Inc. in October 2022. Climb Global Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey.

About Rexel

Rexel S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks. It also provides solar modules and inverters; connected lighting, intelligent home system, home control touch screen, and smart thermostat products; residential chargers, commercial stations, and charging cables for electric vehicles; electric motors, variable speed drives, programmable logic controllers, and computers and operator interface; and fastening systems, electrical power and control, and valves and instrumentation products. The company offers products, services, and solutions in the fields of technical supply, automation, and energy management related to the construction, renovation, maintenance, and production. It operates a network of approximately 1,900 branches in 21 countries. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

