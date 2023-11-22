CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.73% of CSW Industrials worth $18,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 52.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $178,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,431 shares in the company, valued at $9,174,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CSWI opened at $173.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.70 and a 12 month high of $190.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

