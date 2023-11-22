Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEARCA:DPSI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.28

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEARCA:DPSI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and traded as high as $5.84. Decisionpoint Systems shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 9,348 shares.

Decisionpoint Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Decisionpoint Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Decisionpoint Systems by 18.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Decisionpoint Systems by 17.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc through its subsidiaries, engages in designs, consults, and implements mobility enterprise solutions and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enables customers to access employers' data networks.

