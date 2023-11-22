Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 50,217 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,052,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,217 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $127,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Iridium Communications by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,162,813.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IRDM shares. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 1.2 %

IRDM opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.72 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $51.59.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently -288.89%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

