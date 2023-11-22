Downing One VCT (LON:DDV1) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.00

Downing One VCT plc (LON:DDV1 – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57 ($0.71) and traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.71). Downing One VCT shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.71), with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Downing One VCT Trading Up 1.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 57. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.00.
Downing One VCT Company Profile
Downing One VCT plc operates as a venture capital trust. It invests in equities traded on AIM, OFEX, or listed on the London Stock Exchange; unlisted equities; and unlisted convertible stock of AIM companies. AIM VCT Managers Limited acts as the manager for the investments of the trust. Downing Distribution VCT is a venture capital trust focused on AIM investments and also unquoted income producing opportunities.
