Duncan Grazier Sells 35,967 Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) CTO Duncan Grazier sold 35,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $31,650.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 769,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

WM Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MAPS stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. WM Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $122.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Westpark Capital raised shares of WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WM Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its position in shares of WM Technology by 27.3% during the second quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 928,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 199,000 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,289,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WM Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 375,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

