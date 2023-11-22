Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $1,548,236.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,157,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $1,548,236.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,157,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $53,047.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,621.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,129 shares of company stock worth $65,450,887 in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEAM opened at $185.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.69 and a 200 day moving average of $181.28. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.42 and a beta of 0.64. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $114.61 and a 12 month high of $215.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

