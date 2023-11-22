Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Shares in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NOG opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.91. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, insider James B. Evans sold 630 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $25,067.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,015.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $56,376.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,418. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $25,067.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,015.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,237 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

