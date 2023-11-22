Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Incyte by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on INCY. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.94.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $86.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.99.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.32 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

