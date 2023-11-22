Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after buying an additional 1,844,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,656,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Jabil Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $131.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.74 and a 1 year high of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $1,918,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,968,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,076,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

