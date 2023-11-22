Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.19 Million in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after buying an additional 1,210,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 54.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,754,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,124,000 after buying an additional 975,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,678,000 after buying an additional 572,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 174.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after buying an additional 566,282 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3,319.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after buying an additional 376,467 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE CPE opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $619.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.