Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $54,391,133,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Robbins Farley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $152.99 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

