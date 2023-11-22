Equitable Trust Co. Has $41.19 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,290 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.2% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,576 shares of company stock worth $23,425,367 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $136.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

