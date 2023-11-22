Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 26,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 47.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 30.2% in the second quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.44.

NYSE:ESS opened at $212.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $248.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 113.37%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

