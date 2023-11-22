Eugenie Levin Sells 39,076 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) President Eugenie Levin sold 39,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $367,314.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 272,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,001.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 9th, Eugenie Levin sold 39,076 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $322,377.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Eugenie Levin sold 30,278 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $228,901.68.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Eugenie Levin sold 960 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $7,737.60.

Semrush Price Performance

SEMR opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.57 and a beta of 1.27. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Semrush had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEMR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Semrush by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 76,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Semrush by 4.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 25.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Semrush by 23.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

