EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) EVP Sells $11,058.84 in Stock

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Marks sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $11,058.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,566.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Marks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Thomas Marks sold 100 shares of EVI Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Thomas Marks sold 7,465 shares of EVI Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $188,192.65.

EVI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVI opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.03 million, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVI Industries

EVI Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 9.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 774,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,722 shares during the period. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVI Industries in the third quarter worth about $8,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 248,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EVI Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

