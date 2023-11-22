Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ferrari by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.69.

Ferrari Price Performance

Ferrari stock opened at $361.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $209.88 and a 52 week high of $365.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.51 and a 200-day moving average of $309.58.

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.