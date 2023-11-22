Financial Analysis: Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) vs. AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF)

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Free Report) and AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Amada and AO World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Amada alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amada 9.63% 7.20% 5.68% AO World N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amada and AO World, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amada 0 0 1 0 3.00 AO World 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility & Risk

Amada has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AO World has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amada and AO World’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amada $2.71 billion 1.35 $252.78 million $3.08 13.21 AO World $2.13 billion 0.44 -$41.52 million N/A N/A

Amada has higher revenue and earnings than AO World.

Summary

Amada beats AO World on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amada

(Get Free Report)

Amada Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching. The company also provides metal cutting machines, such as hyper saw, pulse cutting band saw, automatic and semi-automatic general-purpose band saw, vertical band saw, circular saw, and other machines; structural steel machines; grinding machines; and band saw blades and circular saw blades that are used for metal cutting machines. In addition, it offers precision welding machines, including laser welders and markers, resistance welders, and systems for use in automobile parts, electronic components, and medical instruments. Further, the company provides consumables, and tooling equipment. Additionally, it offers stamping presses and stamping press equipment, and spring machines. The company was formerly known as Amada Holdings Co., Ltd. Amada Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Isehara, Japan.

About AO World

(Get Free Report)

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services. In addition, it engages in the investment activities; and waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) recycling activities. The company sells its products through its websites, marketplaces, and third-party websites. AO World plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.