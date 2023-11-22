First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) and Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Head to Head Analysis

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) and First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Busey pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Busey pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and First Busey has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Great Southern Bancorp and First Busey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Busey 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

First Busey has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.64%. Given First Busey’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Busey is more favorable than Great Southern Bancorp.

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and First Busey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Southern Bancorp 24.18% 14.26% 1.35% First Busey 22.76% 11.26% 1.09%

Volatility & Risk

Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Busey has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and First Busey’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Southern Bancorp $233.86 million 2.59 $75.95 million $6.36 8.09 First Busey $453.41 million 2.57 $128.31 million $2.32 9.09

First Busey has higher revenue and earnings than Great Southern Bancorp. Great Southern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Busey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.0% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of First Busey shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of First Busey shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans, as well as secured consumer loans, such as automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, and loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and merchant banking services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

About First Busey

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides banking services to individual customers, such as demand and savings deposits, money transfers, safe deposit services, individual retirement accounts and other fiduciary services, automated teller machines, and technology-based networks, as well as loan products, including residential real estate, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. This segment also offers banking services to corporate customers, including commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, and agricultural loans, as well as cash management services. The FirsTech segment provides payment technology solutions comprising online, mobile, and voice-recognition bill payments; money management and credit card networks; direct debit services; lockbox remittance processing for payments made by mail; and walk-in payments, as well as tools to help clients with billing, reconciliation, bill reminders, and treasury services. The Wealth Management segment offers a range of asset management, investment, brokerage, fiduciary, philanthropic advisory, tax preparation, and farm management services to individuals, businesses, and foundations. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.