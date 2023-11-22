First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.23

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and traded as high as $3.48. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 93,657 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
