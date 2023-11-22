First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.23

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and traded as high as $3.48. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 93,657 shares trading hands.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22.

Get First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 45.3% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 49,412 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 614,792 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.