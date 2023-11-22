Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) vs. C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Head to Head Review

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) and C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fomento Económico Mexicano and C&C Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fomento Económico Mexicano $760.87 billion 0.06 $1.23 billion $10.69 11.58 C&C Group N/A N/A N/A $0.27 6.65

Fomento Económico Mexicano has higher revenue and earnings than C&C Group. C&C Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fomento Económico Mexicano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Fomento Económico Mexicano pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. C&C Group pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Fomento Económico Mexicano pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. C&C Group pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fomento Económico Mexicano has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Fomento Económico Mexicano and C&C Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fomento Económico Mexicano 9.01% 9.42% 4.22% C&C Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fomento Económico Mexicano and C&C Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fomento Económico Mexicano 0 2 4 0 2.67 C&C Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus target price of $125.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1.15%. Given Fomento Económico Mexicano’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fomento Económico Mexicano is more favorable than C&C Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.2% of C&C Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Fomento Económico Mexicano shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fomento Económico Mexicano beats C&C Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. It also operates small-box retail chain stores in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, and Brazil under the OXXO name; retail service stations for fuels, motor oils, lubricants, and car care products under the OXXO GAS name in Mexico; and drugstores in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Mexico under the Cruz Verde, Fybeca, SanaSana, YZA, La Moderna, and Farmacon names. In addition, the company is involved in the production and distribution of collers, commercial refrigeration equipment, plastic boxes, food processing, and preservation and weighing equipment; and provision of logistic transportation, distribution and maintenance, point-of-sale refrigeration, and plastics solutions, as well as distribution platform for cleaning products and consumables. Further, it operates small-box retail and food convenience chain stores in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands under the k kiosk, Brezelkönig, BackWerk, Ditsch, Press & Books, avec, Caffè Spettacolo, and ok.) names, as well as pretzels under the Ditsch name. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Monterrey, Mexico.

About C&C Group

(Get Free Report)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Dublin, the Republic of Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.