FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727,953 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 6.82% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $16,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 22.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 347.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 27,834 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,779,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of DAPR opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

