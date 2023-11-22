FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director Buys $10,400.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) Director William A. Priddy purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 377,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,056.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 799.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 455,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 405,140 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,298,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 64,456 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $960,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FTCI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on FTC Solar from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded FTC Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.11.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

