FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director Buys $10,400.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) Director William A. Priddy purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 377,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,056.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ FTCI opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 799.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 455,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 405,140 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,298,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 64,456 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $960,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.
