Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,520 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance
Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.31. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77.
DNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.19.
Ginkgo Bioworks Profile
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
