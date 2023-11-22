Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,161 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,607 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLP. Hartree Partners LP grew its position in Global Partners by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,201,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,257,000 after purchasing an additional 850,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 73,023.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after acquiring an additional 568,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 215,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 692.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 118,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 44.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 374,197 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after acquiring an additional 114,338 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,791 shares in the company, valued at $983,103. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 50,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,983. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLP opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Global Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 70.44%.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

