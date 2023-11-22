Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,370 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Heritage Financial worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HFWA. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,625,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3,419.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,410,000 after buying an additional 298,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,148,000 after acquiring an additional 254,391 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 852.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 248,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 222,747 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,799,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,088,000 after acquiring an additional 168,118 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial Price Performance

HFWA stock opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $61.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HFWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Heritage Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HFWA

Insider Transactions at Heritage Financial

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.