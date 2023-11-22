Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $756,836,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,361,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,497 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.36. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

