Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in Service Co. International by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Service Co. International by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $6,859,462.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $58,533,715.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $58,514,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $60.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.93. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $74.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

