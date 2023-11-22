GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,769 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $18,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in GSK by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,177,000 after buying an additional 4,774,116 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,476,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,651,000 after purchasing an additional 515,951 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,824,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,994,000 after purchasing an additional 571,088 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,383,000 after purchasing an additional 673,419 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GSK opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,553.75.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

