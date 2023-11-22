Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shares Down 2.2%

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.01. 577,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,313,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

