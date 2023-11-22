Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Director Purchases $10,075.80 in Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) Director Clarence D. Armbrister bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $10,075.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

HASI opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $39.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 415.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 300.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.9% during the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.