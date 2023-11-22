Head to Head Comparison: Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) & VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) and VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.5% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of VinFast Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and VinFast Auto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group $330.85 million 1.39 -$3.92 million ($0.45) -9.20 VinFast Auto $22,643.58 billion 0.00 $12.02 million ($0.11) -54.45

Profitability

VinFast Auto has higher revenue and earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group. VinFast Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bitdeer Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and VinFast Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A -8.09% -4.01% VinFast Auto N/A -43.68% -43.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bitdeer Technologies Group and VinFast Auto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 VinFast Auto 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 383.09%. VinFast Auto has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.60%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group is more favorable than VinFast Auto.

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group beats VinFast Auto on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations. It has mining datacenters deployed in the United States and Norway. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. It also offers accessories and part. VinFast Auto Ltd. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. VinFast Auto Ltd. is a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

