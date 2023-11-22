Head to Head Review: Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) and Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND)

Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) and Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jet2 and Mondee's top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jet2 N/A N/A N/A $0.22 59.60 Mondee $195.48 million 1.24 -$90.24 million ($0.83) -3.46

Jet2 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mondee. Mondee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jet2, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jet2 N/A N/A N/A Mondee -30.60% N/A -11.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Jet2 and Mondee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jet2 and Mondee, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jet2 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mondee 0 0 6 0 3.00

Jet2 presently has a consensus price target of $1,650.00, indicating a potential upside of 12,495.42%. Mondee has a consensus price target of $11.83, indicating a potential upside of 312.31%. Given Jet2’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Jet2 is more favorable than Mondee.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.7% of Jet2 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Mondee shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of Mondee shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jet2 beats Mondee on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations. In addition, it engages in the aircraft leasing and financing services. The company was formerly known as Dart Group PLC and changed its name to Jet2 plc in September 2020. Jet2 plc was founded in 1971 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform. The SAAS Platform segment offers corporate travel cost savings solutions through its technology platform. The company connects a network of leisure travel and gig economy workers, vacation homes, hotels, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

