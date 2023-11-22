HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 47,770.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,787 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in HP were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 83.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in shares of HP by 84.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.