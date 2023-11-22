HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 559,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,582,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

HUYA Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

HUYA Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,101,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,652,000 after purchasing an additional 418,885 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,754,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in HUYA by 2,307.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,754 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,066,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 938,335 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

