Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Young sold 30,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, October 2nd, Jonathan Young sold 490 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $25,039.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Jonathan Young sold 562 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $28,291.08.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 20.25 and a quick ratio of 29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $895.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of -0.73. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $58.38.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,613,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,242,000 after buying an additional 54,078 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,042,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AKRO shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

