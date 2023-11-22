Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Sells $468,116.95 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,515 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $468,116.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 176,614 shares in the company, valued at $32,873,163.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $458,975.40.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20.

On Friday, October 20th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $472,239.30.

On Friday, September 15th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $514,846.80.

Shares of TEAM opened at $185.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $114.61 and a one year high of $215.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,144,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Atlassian by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,509,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,186,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEAM. UBS Group started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.19.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

