Insider Selling: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $378,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 281,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,213,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.50. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $472.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 184.2% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,067,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,218,000 after buying an additional 1,340,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after buying an additional 927,419 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,159,000 after buying an additional 762,038 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 99.2% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,405,000 after buying an additional 722,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $29,735,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

