Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $567,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,888,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,409,241.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $456,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 35,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $291,900.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

On Friday, November 10th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 60,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $478,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 45,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $358,200.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $200,250.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 35,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $271,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 60,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $423,000.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 110,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $783,200.00.

On Thursday, October 26th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $206,100.00.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

TZOO opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $129.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 147.61% and a net margin of 13.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TZOO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Travelzoo by 214.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Further Reading

