Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells 3,680 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total value of $676,899.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $607,200.00.

On Thursday, October 19th, Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $644,809.60.

On Monday, October 9th, Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $1,219,478.40.

ZS opened at $191.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of -135.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.50 and a 200-day moving average of $151.12. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $193.49.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays upgraded Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zscaler from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zscaler from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $233,242,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2,324.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,138 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20,415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,760 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,215,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

