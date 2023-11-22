Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells 3,680 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2023

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total value of $676,899.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 3rd, Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $607,200.00.
  • On Thursday, October 19th, Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $644,809.60.
  • On Monday, October 9th, Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $1,219,478.40.

Zscaler Trading Down 0.3 %

ZS opened at $191.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of -135.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.50 and a 200-day moving average of $151.12. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $193.49.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays upgraded Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zscaler from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zscaler from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.51.

Get Our Latest Report on ZS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $233,242,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2,324.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,138 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20,415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,760 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,215,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.