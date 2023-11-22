Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,632 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.76% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BSCN opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $21.31.
The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.
